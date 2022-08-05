Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. GSK has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.