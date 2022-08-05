Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.32) to GBX 1,900 ($23.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.75) to GBX 1,800 ($22.06) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. GSK has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

About GSK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

