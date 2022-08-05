Morgan Stanley Increases United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $21.50

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Shares of X stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 116,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

