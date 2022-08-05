Morgan Stanley Raises Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Price Target to €89.00

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($85.57) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €80.00 ($82.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Nexans from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.67.

OTCMKTS NXPRF opened at $82.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. Nexans has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $104.88.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

