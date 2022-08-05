Morgan Stanley Raises Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target to $17.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

VRRM traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,595. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 58.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $157,000.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.