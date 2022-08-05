Morgan Stanley Trims Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Target Price to GBX 730

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 640 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $660.00.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

