MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday.

MorphoSys Trading Down 2.9 %

ETR:MOR opened at €22.14 ($22.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. MorphoSys has a one year low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a one year high of €51.60 ($53.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.63.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

