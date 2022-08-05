Motco Buys 2,428 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Motco grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 130,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.