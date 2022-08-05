Motco Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Motco lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.