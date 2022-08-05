Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $239.69. 930,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,439. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $30,275,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 24.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,632,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

