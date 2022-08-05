Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MSI opened at $239.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.23. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.