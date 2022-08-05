MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
MSA Safety Price Performance
Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $126.36. 52,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.92. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $112.89 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MSA Safety Company Profile
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
