MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MSADY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,311. MS&AD Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.44.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

