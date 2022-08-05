M&T Bank Corp Has $342.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,128,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of M&T Bank Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $342,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
VEA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 160,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,476,201. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.
