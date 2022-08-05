M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.08% of Analog Devices worth $72,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after purchasing an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,597,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $1,192,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.06. 30,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,228. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

