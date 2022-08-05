M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $47,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.12. 68,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,903,948. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

