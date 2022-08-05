M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,590 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $92,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.80. 47,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,307. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

