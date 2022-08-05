M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $43,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,697,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,031. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

