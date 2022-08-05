M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $33,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20,814.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 80,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,583.31.

BKNG stock traded down $28.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,919.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,939.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,147.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 58.71% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.4 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

