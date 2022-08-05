M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 2.32% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $178,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $95.76. 9,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.75 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

