M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $109,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

