M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,083 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.38% of DuPont de Nemours worth $141,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.81. 43,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

