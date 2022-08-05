M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $60,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 202,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.75. 23,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

