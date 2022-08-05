MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €182.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($187.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €214.00 ($220.62) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($239.18) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($262.89) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €193.00 ($198.97) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 0.7 %

ETR:MTX opened at €188.00 ($193.81) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €159.40 ($164.33) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($227.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €180.48 and a 200-day moving average of €190.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

