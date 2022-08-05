Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives $46.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.3 %

MUR opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,498 shares of company stock worth $12,204,359. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

