Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

Shares of NTP opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.