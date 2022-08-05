NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 21,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.92. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $32.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 66,499 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

