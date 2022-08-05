Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0012 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $35,919.20 and $3,980.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,212,909 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

