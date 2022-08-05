Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Natera Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,624. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.24.
Insider Activity
In other Natera news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
