National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Jason Elliot Green Sells 5,000 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $192,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,779.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Elliot Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $87,425.00.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

