National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,421,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 184.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

