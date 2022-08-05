Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,178. The company has a market cap of $364.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
