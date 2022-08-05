Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,178. The company has a market cap of $364.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $271.82 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

