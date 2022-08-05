nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $127,743.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 3,950 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $127,743.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,112.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Orenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $199,733.55.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.34. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after buying an additional 2,994,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

