NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00021310 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $426.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00105157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00261195 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00037927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,413,665 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

