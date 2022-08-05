NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00021310 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $426.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00105157 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001503 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00261195 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00037927 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009480 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,413,665 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
NEAR Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
