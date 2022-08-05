NEAR Protocol Price Hits $5.11 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00021967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.84 billion and $798.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00108403 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00267090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,413,665 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.