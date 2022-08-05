Needham & Company LLC Lowers SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $210.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.00.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded up $7.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.85. 15,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime has a twelve month low of $129.44 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SiTime news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $394,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $146,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,098. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SiTime by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SiTime by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

