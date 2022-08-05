Needham & Company LLC Raises Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $21.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of SYM opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

