Needham & Company LLC Trims Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price to $120.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Perficient from $133.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Perficient Trading Down 1.5 %

Perficient stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Perficient has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,806,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after buying an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

