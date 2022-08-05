Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Stock Down 2.2 %

NVCN opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

