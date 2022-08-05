Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.84 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

NFLX traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.78. The company had a trading volume of 164,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

