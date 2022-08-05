Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $125.00. The company traded as high as $105.00 and last traded at $104.10. 18,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 559,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.93.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 279,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 201,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.