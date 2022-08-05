Neutrino Token Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. Neutrino Token has a total market cap of $50.48 million and $69,451.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be purchased for $18.44 or 0.00079276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00620737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,737,163 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto.

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

