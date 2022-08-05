New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $50.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NFE opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. abrdn plc increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.