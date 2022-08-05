New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $50.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
New Fortress Energy Trading Down 1.1 %
NFE opened at $49.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. abrdn plc increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 369,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
