New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after purchasing an additional 714,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,113,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,206 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.