New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
New York Times Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.
New York Times Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of New York Times
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 181.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.
About New York Times
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Times (NYT)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.