New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. New York Times had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $555.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 181.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $1,043,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

