Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.79-$1.86 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,856. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after purchasing an additional 338,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 105,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

