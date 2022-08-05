Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.79-$1.86 EPS.
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,856. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $26.45.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,268,000 after purchasing an additional 338,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 105,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
