Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $27.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $19.57 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 234,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2,213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 239,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

