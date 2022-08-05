Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 109.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.
Newtek Business Services Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,704. The firm has a market cap of $513.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
Insider Activity at Newtek Business Services
In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Newtek Business Services
About Newtek Business Services
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.