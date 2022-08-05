Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 109.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Newtek Business Services Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NEWT traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,704. The firm has a market cap of $513.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Newtek Business Services

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Newtek Business Services

About Newtek Business Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.