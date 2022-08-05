Newton Coin Project (NCP) Market Capitalization Tops $257.85

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $257.85 and $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

