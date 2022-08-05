Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.03. The company had a trading volume of 347,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $197.22.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.57.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.