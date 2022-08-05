NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.56.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Stock Performance

TSE NFI traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.99. The company had a trading volume of 87,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,878. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.89. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$581.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.13 million. Equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.6795333 EPS for the current year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 334,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.32 per share, with a total value of C$4,119,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,452,041 shares in the company, valued at C$116,449,145.12. Insiders have acquired 445,900 shares of company stock worth $5,473,917 in the last ninety days.

About NFI Group

(Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.